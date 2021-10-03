Popcaan Delivers Uplifting New Single "Superior"

What can't Popcaan do? There's a reason why he's one of the most sought-after dancehall artists right now. He's able to easily flip the switch from colorful bangers that are meant to heat up the dancefloor to passionate reflections of the state of the world. His versatility extends to his collaborative streak. He recently did a collaborative tape with OVO affiliate Preme and offered his vocal talents to Meek Mill's Expensive Pain album.

Pop's continued to offer new music on a regular basis and this week, the OVO signee shared his latest offering, "Superior." With a downtempo beat, Popcaan details his resilience in the face of adversity and keeping his head high during rough times.

Check out the latest offering from Popcaan below and let us know your thoughts on his new record in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

God send me an angel

Show me the way out

Competition deh inna di mirror

Unruly never fade out

