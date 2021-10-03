mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Popcaan Delivers Uplifting New Single "Superior"

Aron A.
October 03, 2021 17:04
420 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Superior
Popcaan

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Popcaan is back with new music.


What can't Popcaan do? There's a reason why he's one of the most sought-after dancehall artists right now. He's able to easily flip the switch from colorful bangers that are meant to heat up the dancefloor to passionate reflections of the state of the world. His versatility extends to his collaborative streak. He recently did a collaborative tape with OVO affiliate Preme and offered his vocal talents to Meek Mill's Expensive Pain album.

Pop's continued to offer new music on a regular basis and this week, the OVO signee shared his latest offering, "Superior." With a downtempo beat, Popcaan details his resilience in the face of adversity and keeping his head high during rough times.

Check out the latest offering from Popcaan below and let us know your thoughts on his new record in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics
God send me an angel
Show me the way out
Competition deh inna di mirror
Unruly never fade out

Popcaan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  420
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Popcaan
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Popcaan Delivers Uplifting New Single "Superior"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject