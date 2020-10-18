mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke's Brother Obasi Jackson Drops New Single "Ain't Worried"

Alexander Cole
October 18, 2020 09:20
Image via Obasi Jackson

Ain't Worried
Obasi Jackson

Obasi Jackson makes a name for himself with "Ain't Worried."


Obasi Jackson may be the brother of Pop Smoke, but that doesn't mean he sounds similar. In fact, it's quite the opposite. With Jackson's music, he is looking to bring a more melodic touch to his music. The artist is content with blending genres, and on his new single "Ain't Worried," that's exactly what he does as we get a catchy hook, some dope bars, and an instrumental that helps match the energy.

“The single is a piece I wrote to express and represent what can happen when you’re not focused on the right things,” Jackson said, according to The Source. “Too many people get a taste of fame and status and become comfortable, or oblivious. This song is my way of saying no matter what, I won’t be phased. Good or bad!”

Give Jackson's song a listen and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Worry bout my money can’t worry bout a bitch
Pull a n***a card just watched a n***a snitch
Bust down some diamonds and drip out my wrist
Off in a foreign they catching my drift
Pk be dumping he ride with the stick

Obasi Jackson
