Pop Smoke's Brother Obasi Jackson Drops New Single "Ain't Worried"

Obasi Jackson may be the brother of Pop Smoke, but that doesn't mean he sounds similar. In fact, it's quite the opposite. With Jackson's music, he is looking to bring a more melodic touch to his music. The artist is content with blending genres, and on his new single "Ain't Worried," that's exactly what he does as we get a catchy hook, some dope bars, and an instrumental that helps match the energy.

“The single is a piece I wrote to express and represent what can happen when you’re not focused on the right things,” Jackson said, according to The Source. “Too many people get a taste of fame and status and become comfortable, or oblivious. This song is my way of saying no matter what, I won’t be phased. Good or bad!”

Quotable Lyrics:

Worry bout my money can’t worry bout a bitch

Pull a n***a card just watched a n***a snitch

Bust down some diamonds and drip out my wrist

Off in a foreign they catching my drift

Pk be dumping he ride with the stick