Pop Smoke Joins M24 On "No Cap (Remix)" For "Boogie" Soundtrack

The late Pop Smoke unfortunately isn't here to witness the impact he had across the globe but it's certainly still heard. Last year's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon became one of the most successful projects of the year and Steven Victor recently stated that there's even more music in the cut.

On Friday, the soundtrack to Boogie was released including a few unreleased cuts from Pop including "Fashion" ft. Polo G and "AP." The soundtrack also includes Pop Smoke's official remix of UK rapper M24's "No Cap." Quincy "tell em" holds down the production on the track with Pop Smoke sliding through with an additional verse to M24's record. The song was rumored to initially be included on M24's Drip And Drill. Though fans have had to wait for it, it's well worth it.

Check out the record below and check out the rest of the Boogie soundtrack here.

Quotable Lyrics

Pop a Perc', start sinnin'

I go retarded (Hol' on), me and Top in a Audi

He doin' drills in his Cartis

AP's frosty, hol' on, AP frosty, way it started

Now it's Wraiths and 'Raris, now it's Wraiths and 'Raris

