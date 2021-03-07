mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pop Smoke Joins M24 On "No Cap (Remix)" For "Boogie" Soundtrack

Aron A.
March 07, 2021 09:16
231 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

No Cap (Remix)
M24 Feat. Pop Smoke

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

M24's remix of "No Cap" ft. Pop Smoke is finally here.


The late Pop Smoke unfortunately isn't here to witness the impact he had across the globe but it's certainly still heard. Last year's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon became one of the most successful projects of the year and Steven Victor recently stated that there's even more music in the cut.

On Friday, the soundtrack to Boogie was released including a few unreleased cuts from Pop including "Fashion" ft. Polo G and "AP." The soundtrack also includes Pop Smoke's official remix of UK rapper M24's "No Cap." Quincy "tell em" holds down the production on the track with Pop Smoke sliding through with an additional verse to M24's record. The song was rumored to initially be included on M24's Drip And Drill. Though fans have had to wait for it, it's well worth it. 

Check out the record below and check out the rest of the Boogie soundtrack here.

Quotable Lyrics
Pop a Perc', start sinnin'
I go retarded (Hol' on), me and Top in a Audi
He doin' drills in his Cartis
AP's frosty, hol' on, AP frosty, way it started
Now it's Wraiths and 'Raris, now it's Wraiths and 'Raris

M24
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  231
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
M24 Pop Smoke
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pop Smoke Joins M24 On "No Cap (Remix)" For "Boogie" Soundtrack
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject