The Metropolitan Police Department has released body-cam footage from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“During the foot pursuit, one of the suspects brandished a firearm. In response, an officer discharged their firearm one time, striking the suspect,” the MPD said in a statement. In addition to the video, they also released pictures of the gun held by Kay. The shooting occurred on September 2nd, in the 200 block of Orange Street, SE.

Following the shooting, Kay was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Marcyelle Smith, 19, also fled from police during the stop and was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

Protests were held outside the MPD’s 7th District headquarters, Wednesday. As an emergency measure in response to the recent police shootings, the D.C. Council passed legislation to require all police wear body cameras.

"The footage is an important tool to hold officers accountable," Mayor Bowser said Thursday.

"Uniformed police officers had information that there were guys in the neighborhood with guns, specifically," Police Chief Newsham said in a press conference Wednesday night. "That's what they were looking for and evidently that's what they found."

You can check out the body cam footage but, be warned, it is graphic.

