PlayThatBoiZay Drops Off A Fiery New Banger "BITIN"

Aron A.
May 03, 2021 21:00
126 Views
BITIN
PLAYTHATBOIZAY

PLAYTHATBOIZAY delivers high energy on his latest release.


Carol City, Florida produces nothing but raw energy. It's a hub for extremely talented hip-hop acts, both in the underground and in the mainstream. MMG's head honcho Rick Ross and Gunplay are from the area but Denzel Curry is possibly the most notable face to emerge in the past decade.

PLAYTHATBOIZAY is bringing the braggadocious energy of Rozay with the punk rock spirit of Denzel Curry on his latest offering, "BITIN." The rapper tackles aggressive production with a bouncy flow and a repetitive hook that'll get stuck in your head after spinning the record for the first time.

"BITIN" marks the second release from PLAYTHATBOIZAY this year following "90's Baby" in February. The rapper released his last project, GIRLS LOVE VAMPIRES in late 2020.

Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I be with them street n***as
Keep a heat n***as
You don't want no beef n***as
My n***as chief n***as

Via YOUTUBE
PLAYTHATBOIZAY
