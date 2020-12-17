PlayThatBoiZay Drops 6-Track “Girls Love Vampires” EP

Back with another energetic project, Miami native PlayThatBoiZay explores all things dark on his new EP Girls Love Vampires. Ever since being featured on track 12 of fellow Floridian Denzel Curry’s ZUU album, the talented newcomer has been working tirelessly to prove he’s worth a spot as an artist to keep on your radar.

Sonically returning to his underground origins, the rapper linked up with longtime friend and collaborator Rustoblak to produce the short project. A quick listen, the tape does not stray far from the energetic, moshpit-imagined tracks that appeared on his 2019 tape Nocturnal. While that tape featured guest appearances from labelmate Denzel Curry and Anonymuz, Girls Love Vampires is an entirely solo endeavor thematically comparing vampires to the likeness of thugs, showing that women in fact adore both. Standouts from the tape include flaming cuts like “YA KIDDING ME?” and “LESTAT.”

Check out Girls Love Vampires and let us know what you think of PlayThatBoiZay’s latest effort.

Tracklist:

1. BOLT

2. YA KIDDING ME?

3. DARK SIDE

4. LESTAT

5. VAMPIN IN MIAMI

6. INSOMNIA