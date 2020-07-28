PlayStation Plus has been steadily keeping subscribers busy with two free games every month, with the most recent two being July offerings Rise Of The Tomb Raider and NBA 2K20. Now, with August around the corner, the next batch of games has officially been revealed. In fact, the first one, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, will actually be available today, Tuesday, July 28. On August 4th, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will join the party.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

For those who don't know, Modern Warfare 2 is actually a remaster of the 2009 classic, which remains a favorite in the series to this day. To be fair, the remastered version dropped at the end of April, which might ruffle the feathers of those who forked over the full price upon release. As for Fall Guys, the colorful party game seems destined to benefit from the increased PlayStation Plus exposure, especially given that it can host up to 60 players in a free-for-all extravaganza.

For those who do hold a PlayStation Plus subscription, be sure to sound off in the comment section. Do you feel this is a nice addition to the PS+ library, or are you thinking of passing on the August games?

