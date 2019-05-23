When it comes to the NBA's biggest sneaker connoisseurs, Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker sits at the mountain top. The undisputed sneaker king of the NBA laced up a range of exclusive kicks throughout the season, including some unreleased colorways and rare PEs.

Among Tucker's all-time favorite sneakers is the Nike Kobe 4, and he recently took to instagram to share a glimpse of his never before seen player exclusive. The kicks come in a baby blue and red colorway, similar to that of the Houston Oilers, equipped with a colorful camo print on the tongue, heel and ankle collar, where Tucker's #17 can also be found.

Nike Kobe 4 PJ Tucker PE/PJTucker

While this PJ Tucker PE won't be releasing, there are plenty of Nike Kobe 4 Protros in the works. For instance, the classic "Del Sol" colorway of Kobe Bryant's fourth signature sneaker will be releasing this Friday, May 24 at spots like Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods. The following week will see the release of the "Carpe Diem" Kobe 4 Protro.

On top of that, Undefeated has a colorful range of Kobe 4 collabs in the works, including an orange rendition that Tucker laced up during the NBA Playoffs. @SoleHeatonFeat reports that other UNDFTD x Kobe 4 colorways rumored to release in August include: "Black/Black/Multi-Color," "Sail/Sail/Multi-Color" and the teal colorway that DeMar DeRozan debuted during the post-season.