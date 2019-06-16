Pink Sweat$ Visits The Therapist In "Coke & Henny Pt. 2" Video

Pink Sweat$ shares a new clip.

March marked the arrival of Pink Sweat$'s Volume 2 EP and now the Philadelphia-bred singer and songwriter has returned with yet another cinematic production to attach to his catalog.

This time around, he's pulled the"Coke & Henny Pt. 2" cut for a new music video. Per usual, it is David Karp and Courtney Loo of Thrice Cooked Media who handles the direction of the flick as the Human Re-Sources artist recounts the details of a recurring dream that he has of a love interest.

You'll find plenty of rosy motifs abound as Pink is continuously enchanted while he croons over the guitar-driven backdrop: "Was hopin' I could keep you/But you're gone to the wind now, love/Even in the distance/Soft breeze, I can feel your touch."