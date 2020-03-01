Pink Sweat$ Drops Off Enchanting "17" Delivery

Pink Sweat$ has done it again, reverting to his genre-bending bag to deliver on what's sure to be a definitive ballad in the form of "17." Per usual, the Philadelphia-bred singer leans on a guitar-led backdrop as he crafts a love story that assures longevity.

The new track arrives as we await Sweat$'s Pink Planet album, set to stage his official studio debut via Atlantic Records. While he continues to remain rather mum on what's to come of the project. He previously described the effort as a "high-end convenience store" while speaking with Zane Lowe.

Get into "17" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't really know what's right

But I could never call you wrong

I just wanna dance wit’ you

Floatin’ over marble floors

You're something like an angel

You do something to my mind