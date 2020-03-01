mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pink Sweat$ Drops Off Enchanting "17" Delivery

Milca P.
February 29, 2020 21:04
109 Views
00
0
Atlantic RecordingAtlantic Recording
Atlantic Recording

17
Pink Sweat$

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pink Sweat$ shares his newest "17" ballad.


Pink Sweat$ has done it again, reverting to his genre-bending bag to deliver on what's sure to be a definitive ballad in the form of "17." Per usual, the Philadelphia-bred singer leans on a guitar-led backdrop as he crafts a love story that assures longevity.

The new track arrives as we await Sweat$'s Pink Planet album, set to stage his official studio debut via Atlantic Records. While he continues to remain rather mum on what's to come of the project. He previously described the effort as a "high-end convenience store" while speaking with Zane Lowe.  

Get into "17" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't really know what's right
But I could never call you wrong
I just wanna dance wit’ you
Floatin’ over marble floors
You're something like an angel
You do something to my mind

Pink Sweat$
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  109
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pink Sweat$ new music pink planet 17 Songs
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pink Sweat$ Drops Off Enchanting "17" Delivery
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject