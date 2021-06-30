mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phresher Demolishes Migos "Straightenin"

Aron A.
June 30, 2021 19:30
Phresher goes in on the "Culture III" single.


It was only a matter of time until Migos lead single off of Culture III spawned numerous remixes. The gang returned last month with "Straightenin" to kick off the campaign for their latest studio which they already took to the BET Awards stage as well as the Jake Paul & Paul Mayweather fight earlier this month. Still, "Straightenin" is taking over the radio and clubs and it seems that we're gonna be getting more artists putting their spin on the record in the future.

Phresher came through with his remix of the new record from Migos this week, releasing it exclusively on his Instagram page. The rapper flexes his lyrical muscle over DJ Durel's production with his monstrous energy and rapid-fire flow.

Peep the remix below.

Quotable Lyrics
If it's stuck in the mud, I get it out
All my brothers is blood, we bleed it out
Took over from nothin' and headed South
And fuck with that fire, you get edit out

