mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Phoenix James & ilikebloo Showcase Their Unique Styles On "SPEEDRACER"

Alexander Cole
April 18, 2021 10:37
114 Views
01
0
Image via Phoenix JamesImage via Phoenix James
Image via Phoenix James

SPEEDRACER
Phoenix James Feat. ilikebloo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Phoenix James and ilikebloo shine on their collaborative new track.


Miami artist Phoenix James has been making waves as of late thanks to a dope sound that will certainly take some people by the surprise. With fast hi-hats and snares, the song gives you that early to mid-2000s EDM feel all while incorporating rap elements and even some singing. On her latest effort called "SPEEDRACER," James links up with artist ilikebloo for a collaboration that acts as a perfect mesh of their respective styles.

With this latest track, James raps over an instrumental similar to the one we described above. The lyrics are on par with the name of the song as we get some bars about fast cars and making money. James and ilikebloo complement each other nicely and if you're not familiar with either artist, this is a great entry point.

Give us your thoughts on the song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me tell me baby have you been about your cash flow
Imma drop my number only if you call me back though
Started in the passenger momma said you a rascal
Pedal to the metal 200 on the dashboard

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  114
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Phoenix James ilikebloo SPEEDRACER new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Phoenix James & ilikebloo Showcase Their Unique Styles On "SPEEDRACER"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject