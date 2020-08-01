Philip Rivers enjoyed quite a bit of success with the Los Angeles Chargers even if he never made it to the Super Bowl. He was still considered to be a top 10 quarterback in the league for most of his career and was always able to capture the respect of his teammates. When free agency first started, Rivers decided to explore his options and step away from the team he called home for the better part of two decades. Now, he is playing for the Indianapolis Colts which is, of course, the former team of arguably one of his biggest rivals, Peyton Manning.

While it may be hard to imagine Rivers in a Colts jersey, it has finally happened. Recently, the Colts took to their Twitter account where they showed off Rivers wearing his uniform for the first time. Just looking at the photo below, it's still hard to imagine Rivers playing for any team other than the Chargers, yet here we are.

Rivers will be one of many older quarterbacks looking to recapture their youth next season. Guys like Rivers, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers have all been in a steady decline, yet they are all as determined as ever to prove they still have what it takes to win.

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Rivers does this season.