Pharrell and Billionaire's Boys Club have two exclusive Adidas Originals sneaker collaborations releasing this Saturday, August 31, aimed at promoting female empowerment.

The "Now Is Her Time" sneaker pack consists of a bright yellow Adidas Solar Hu and a red Adidas Crazy BYW with "Gratitude" stamped over the laces. Both kicks will be available in unisex sizing exclusively at Billionaire Boys Club Global Flagship locations in New York City, London and Tokyo, as well as their online web store.

The Solar Hu retails for $160 while the Crazy BYW is priced at $220.

Pharrell x BBC x Adidas

The "Now Is Her Time" campaign is a call to action for the 21st century, told from the point of view of females from different backgrounds and the allies who support them. The campaign utilizes Pharrell’s platform to amplify the voices of women making waves across a number of issues and perspectives.

Check out the campaign video, as well as some additional images of the sneakers, below.

Pharrell x BBC x Adidas Solar Hu

Pharrell x BBC x Adidas Solar Hu

Pharrell x BBC x Adidas Crazy BYW

Pharrell x BBC x Adidas Crazy BYW