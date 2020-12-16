Pharoahe Monch's Th1rt3en Drops Off New Single "666"

Pharoahe Monch has been steadily holding it down as one of the game's sharpest lyricists, whether he receives the credit or not. Boasting a discography that includes beloved projects like Infernal Affairs, Desire, and P.T.S.D, the rapper has officially dove headfirst into a new endeavor, teaming with Daru Jones and Marcus Machado to form Th1rt3en. With a sound that implements live instrumentation, rock-fueled influences, and socio-politically-charged lyricism, Th1rt3en has officially delivered another new single in "666 (Thee, Six Word Stories)."

In comparison to their previous track "Fight," which featured guest vocals from B-Real, Pharoahe's latest finds him back in familiar territory -- which is to say, over a more traditional hip-hop groove. That's not to say the band's influence isn't there, with Jones and Machado laying down a steady foundation with some dynamic drum work and a bluesy guitar riff. But for the most part, "666" feels more in line with Pharoahe's established style, his lyricism remaining as biting as ever. "Watch me when I'm bored, I'll peel their nails back torture them," he raps. "Cigarettes on the eyelids scorching them."

Check it out for yourself now, and keep an eye out for Th1rt3en's upcoming album A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism, landing in full on January 22nd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS



Watch me when I'm bored, I'll peel their nails back torture them

Cigarettes on the eyelids scorching them

To the pupil to the iris to the retina

Virus is silencing them like the silencer except I'm more violent