th1rt3en
- NewsPharoahe Monch & th1rt3en Release "A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism"th1rteen make their formal debut with "A Magnificent Time For An Exorcism."By Aron A.
- NewsPharoahe Monch's Th1rt3en Drops Off New Single "666"Pharoahe Monch's new band Th1rt3en comes through with a lyrically-driven new single "666 (Three, Six Word Stories). By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPharoahe Monch's New Group Th1rt3en Drops "Fight" With Cypress HillPharoahe Monch, Daru Jones, and Marcus Machado's new group th1rt3en taps Cypress Hill for new protest anthem "Fight." By Mitch Findlay