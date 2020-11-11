Pharoahe Monch's New Group Th1rt3en Drops "Fight" With Cypress Hill

In case you missed it, Pharoahe Monch recently joined forces with Jack White drummer Daru Jones and guitarist Marcus Machado to form their new trio th1rt3en. Preparing to deliver their brand new album A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism (landing in full on January 22, 2021), the group has officially come through to share the project's lead single "Fight." Featuring an appearance from Cypress Hill, the sociopolitical-heavy protest anthem arrives complete with some cinematic visuals to more effectively convey the track's themes.

“The driving force behind ‘Fight’ is anger," explains Pharoah, in an official press release. "Anger at a never-ending saga that repeats itself over and over. My frustration with people not hearing the outcries, until the atrocities of the brutality have been recorded on smartphones. And still, the people allow their willful ignorance to support and protect America’s culpability." That anger is exemplified by Jones and Machado's backdrop, a blend of distorted Rage Against The Machine-esque guitars and steady drum work, over which Monch and B-Real reflect on the ongoing state of society.

And based on their observations, it's no wonder they've opted to throw down in defiance. Check out "Fight" now, and look for th1rt3en's debut album to land early next year.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

While we fighting over who the true father of Christ is

We're suffering inside of an economical crisis

Children of the soul of the righteous

Turn into black vampires, lost and lifeless

You better protect your neck and I'm not talking about Wu-tang or Isis