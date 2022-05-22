Pete Davidson shared a heartfelt goodbye statement ahead of his final appearance on Saturday Night Live as a cast member. The letter was published on Instagram with a video of Davidson sharing a hug with Jerrod Carmichael.

"Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way," Davidson wrote, referring to the clip. "In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Davidson added that he "had no idea" what he was doing at the time: "I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times."

Davidson joined Saturday Night Live at the age of 20 in 2014.

In his statement, he went on to thank Lorne Michaels and the rest of the SNL cast and crew: "I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime."

He concluded: "SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number."

Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney are also expected to be leaving the program.

Check out Davidson's full post below, and lookout for his final episode on Saturday night.





