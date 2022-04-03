Pete Davidson, comedian and actor, has been away from Saturday Night Live for a while due to his busy schedule and recent social media antics featuring Kanye West. Nonetheless, the star returned last night and, along with a special guest, rapped about his love for brief films.

Pete, along with cast member, Chris Redd, as well as Simon Rex, delivered “Short-A** Movies.” The three and a half minute rap joked about how movies like Batman and Heat are too lengthy.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The comedians long for movies that last for an hour and 40 minutes tops– anything longer causes their butts discomfort or makes them fall asleep fairly quickly. Films like Liar Liar and Bambi perfectly match the agenda that they are looking for.

As an honorable mention, they couldn’t forget to reference the three minute shorts that are featured before every Pixar movie that causes them sadness.

The three weren’t the only ones featured in the comical video, apparently rapper Gunna also hates long motion pictures. Using his widely popular song as wordplay, he recited, “I’m not ‘Pushin P’ unless it’s under two hours.”

Not only was the Atlanta native an important part of the skit, he got to make a debut on SNL as well. The artist performed two of his most recent hits “Pushin P” and “Banking on Me,” from his latest album, DS4Ever.

Do you prefer your movies to be under two hours? Watch the entire sketch and Gunna's "Pushin P" performance down below.