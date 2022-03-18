It seems as if some last-minute changes may have prevented Pete Davidson from being able to travel to space as the aerospace company, Blue Origin announced that the Saturday Night Live star will "no longer" be attending "this mission."

While there haven't been many details surrounding Davidson's reasoning for backing out, a source informed TMZ that the SNL star was unable to accommodate the new launch date with his schedule.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The news comes shortly after Blue Origin delayed their takeoff date by 6 days. The aerospace company tweeted last night their mission was pushed to depart on March 29, rather than March 23, as previously scheduled.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29," the company tweeted. "Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."

Davidson was invited to Jeff Bezos' fourth flight with human passengers as an "honorary guest," according to a spokesperson from Blue Origin.

Pete was one of six passengers attending this flight. Davidson would have been alongside Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and Dr. George Nield.

Check out Blue Origin's tweet below.

