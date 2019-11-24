Well it looks like Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber are officially dating. After having been spotted holding hands and spending a lot of time together recently, the two were just caught kissing rather passionately while vacationing down in Miami this weekend.

Swapping spit & tongue in lounge chairs by the pool/beach, Pete kept his look casual in black swim trunks and a graphic T-shirt, while Gerber dressed in a black bikini and a light blue shirt.

In another pic, the daughter of Cindy Crawford threw her arm around Davidson and he rested his arm on the supermodel’s leg while the two tried to touch tongues in a humorous way (see below).

According to a source from E! News, the couple were down in Miami for his friend's wedding. "They spent the afternoon on the beach at Faena with a big group of friends. They both seemed very happy to be out in the sun and enjoying the beautiful weather."

This all comes just days after Pete & Kaia were spotted leaving her New York City apartment to grab dinner together, while the two also spent time together for Pete’s birthday.

Check out their full PDA session (below) and let us know what you think of this new power couple?