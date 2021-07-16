The Pentagon has confirmed that some of the former Colombian servicemen involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse received training from the U.S. military. Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman confirmed that "a small number" of those who have been arrested were involved in programs while members of the Colombian Military Forces.

“A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had participated in past U.S. military training and education programs while serving as active members of the Colombian Military Forces," Hoffman said in the statement, according to The Washington Post.



Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

While Hoffman didn't specify the exact number, at least 13 Colombians allegedly involved in the assassination were former members of the Colombian military.

“The department routinely conducts training for thousands of military men and women representing partner nations from South America, Central America and the Caribbean,” Hoffman said in his statement. “This training emphasizes and promotes respect for human rights, compliance with the rule of law, and militaries subordinate to democratically elected civilian leadership.”

Moïse was shot and killed in his home outside Port-au-Prince on July 7th, after refusing to step down from power at the end of his term, earlier this year. The move sparked massive protests within the country.

