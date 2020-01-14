Penn State found themselves in a huge controversy a few years ago when it was revealed that one of their coaches, Jerry Sandusky, was bringing little kids around the locker room and sexually assaulting them. Sandusky allegedly did this for years and head coach Joe Paterno never did a thing about it despite having the situation brought to him. Now, the school could be in a whole heap of trouble for yet another example of alleged sexual misconduct.

According to TMZ, former player Isaiah Humphries is suing the school, head coach, and star player Damion Barber for hazing he underwent while at the school. Humphries names four players in the lawsuit including Barber, Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Jesse Luketa. Humphries says many of the upperclass players would sexually and violently haze freshman while saying phrases like "I am going to f*ck you" and "I am going to Sandusky you ... This is Jerry." Considering Penn State's history, these references are quite shocking and troubling.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Some of Humphries' allegations are quite disturbing. He said players would "present [their] penis close to the face of the lower classman and stroke his genitalia simulating the action of ejaculation." They would also grab the genitals of lowerclass players. Perhaps the most egregious allegation is that upperclass players used to place their genitals on the butts of loweclass players and simulate masturbation.

The school investigated this and suspended Barber for one game but Humphries wants more action to take place. Humphries also alleges that he was threatened by Luketa who said he would be "gunned down" if he visited his city.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.