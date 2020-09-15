Paul Wall Stays Frosty On His New Single "Ice Man"

Paul Wall might not be at the forefront of rap anymore but you can't deny the impact. From his days with Swishahouse to his major-label debut, it's his contribution to Nelly's "Grillz" that has left an everlasting impact on the rap game. Who doesn't want to cause a cold front from a deep breath?

Today, the rapper unleashed a brand new track for all the ballers and stunners out there. His new single, "Ice Man" is an anthem for anyone the iced out as Paul Wall describes the amount of money he spent on his accessories (a quarter mill, at least). Paul Wall oozes charisma with a conversational delivery as details iced out jewelry in a way that only a jeweler would be able to.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got ice everywhere, the opposite of stealth

Earned all my wealth so my ice don't melt

My grill even got 5 stars on Yelp

Big rocks all over like an asteroid belt

