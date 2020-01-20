Professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez has another limited edition Nike SB collab in the works, drawing on inspiration from P-Rod's Mexican heritage and the country's boxing roots. The P-Rod x Nike SB Dunk High first launched exclusively at select skate shops on Saturday, January 18 but they'll release again via the SNKRS app on Tuesday, January 21.

That said, the kicks are already available at StockX in a number of sizes for just slightly more than the $125 retail price. Considering the collaborative Dunks are a limited release, you'd be wise to secure your pair today before the resale prices blow up even further.

P-Rod's Mexico-themed Nike SB Dunk High comes equipped with a pristine, white leather upper, highlighted by red and green detailing as a nod to the colors of the Mexican flag. The kicks also feature a championship belt inspired lace dubrae, a matching Paul Rodriguez logo on the tongue and a tri-colored outsole.

Click here to see how much your size is going for right now.

