Paul George and Nike have officially introduced his fourth signature sneaker - the Nike PG4 - which will make its retail debut in a simple black and white colorway. Other colorways have not yet been announced but word on the street suggests that there's at least one Gatorade edition on the horizon.

As seen in the tweet embedded below, the Nike PG4 "Gatorade" appears to be inspired by the Grape flavor, with an orange Gatorade logo on the tongue.

According to Nike, the PG4 comes equipped with a full-length Nike Air unit that has been sewn onto the upper so that your foot sits directly atop the cushioning.

Per Nike:

A semi-transparent, mesh-zippered shroud fastens over the laces — a first in the Paul George line. It's reminiscent of a classic look, pioneered by the Air Flight ’98, and provides a snug fit, revealing the gill-like speed lacing system underneath. For the PG4, the shroud provides a level of stylistic flexibility — laces can be worn within it or worn externally thanks to two lace holes near the shoe’s collar. Plus, the shroud allows for a bit of color dynamism, says Nike Basketball designer Tony Hardman.

It remains to be seen if there are any other Gatorade PG4 flavors in the works, but we'll keep you posted with any developments.