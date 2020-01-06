Twitter weighs in on Paul George's newest Nike sneaker.
Los Angeles Clippers All Star Paul George debuted his Nike PG4 signature sneaker on Sunday at Staples Center, as the Clippers picked up a 135-132 victory over the New York Knicks. Prior to tipoff, Nike dropped off official images of the PG4 along with news that the kicks will be arriving at retailers in a black & white colorway on January 24.
That said, it doesn't seem like sneakerheads are too eager to get their hands on George's fourth signature sneaker.
Nike PG4/Nike
According to Nike, the PG4 comes equipped with a full-length Nike Air unit that has been sewn onto the upper so that your foot sits directly atop the cushioning.
Per Nike:
A semi-transparent, mesh-zippered shroud fastens over the laces — a first in the Paul George line. It's reminiscent of a classic look, pioneered by the Air Flight ’98, and provides a snug fit, revealing the gill-like speed lacing system underneath. For the PG4, the shroud provides a level of stylistic flexibility — laces can be worn within it or worn externally thanks to two lace holes near the shoe’s collar. Plus, the shroud allows for a bit of color dynamism, says Hardman.
As seen in the tweets embedded below, the PG4 was poorly received on twitter.