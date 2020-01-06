Los Angeles Clippers All Star Paul George debuted his Nike PG4 signature sneaker on Sunday at Staples Center, as the Clippers picked up a 135-132 victory over the New York Knicks. Prior to tipoff, Nike dropped off official images of the PG4 along with news that the kicks will be arriving at retailers in a black & white colorway on January 24.

That said, it doesn't seem like sneakerheads are too eager to get their hands on George's fourth signature sneaker.

Nike PG4/Nike

According to Nike, the PG4 comes equipped with a full-length Nike Air unit that has been sewn onto the upper so that your foot sits directly atop the cushioning.

Per Nike:

A semi-transparent, mesh-zippered shroud fastens over the laces — a first in the Paul George line. It's reminiscent of a classic look, pioneered by the Air Flight ’98, and provides a snug fit, revealing the gill-like speed lacing system underneath. For the PG4, the shroud provides a level of stylistic flexibility — laces can be worn within it or worn externally thanks to two lace holes near the shoe’s collar. Plus, the shroud allows for a bit of color dynamism, says Hardman.

As seen in the tweets embedded below, the PG4 was poorly received on twitter.