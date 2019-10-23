The latest NASA-inspired colorway of Paul George's Nike PG3 is set to launch at 10am ET today, October 23. The space-themed PG3s, available in both men's and grade school sizes, will retail for $110.

Check out the early purchase links in the tweets embedded below.

Earlier this year, Nike launched an orange spacesuit themed PG3, complete with Apollo 16 detailing and NASA-branded insoles, which was followed by a white "NASA Apollo Mission" colorway and a commemorative silver joint that paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

The latest colorway comes equipped with a blue mesh upper, supported by patent leather accents that shines in both orange and red, along with metallic silver detailing appearing on the midsole and ankle collar. Additional details include the U.S. flag on the tongue of the right shoe, NASA and Apollo badges on the heels, and a subtle message on the heel of the midsole that reads, "Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon."