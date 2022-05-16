Chris Paul had himself a horrible Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs' blowout was heavily discussed on social media, and fans still have a ton to say about it. Those who were watching the game last night were unamused by the Suns' performance, and it turns out that Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves was one of them.

In fact, in the middle of the game, Beverley took to Twitter and predicted that one of the Suns' players would come out and claim they were injured. “Yal stay locked in, let’s see who pulls the fake hurt move down a dub,” Beverley said.

After the game, Marc Spears reported that Paul had a quad injury and that he was even limping a bit out of the arena. Paul had never hinted at this injury before, but talking about it now seemed just a tad bit convenient given the circumstances.

Once this injury was reported, the news got back to Beverley who couldn't help but laugh at the entire situation. As you can see below, he wrote "stay woke" which is pretty much him stating that Paul is probably faking here.

There is no telling whether or not the injury was truly fake, however, it does seem like a weird excuse given just how bad the Suns lost.

