Patrick Beverley is known for being one of the most frustrating players in the entire NBA to go up against. The man is a complete menace out on the court, and he does not discriminate in terms of who he wants to troll. Even when his team is out of the playoffs, Beverley still finds a way to be a complete pest.

A great example of this comes just a week after being kicked out of the playoffs by the Memphis Grizzlies. Just a couple of days ago, Beverley called out the Warriors for letting Ja Morant score 47 points against them. Now, Beverley is continuing his pettiness by going after the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

David Berding/Getty Images

"T’wolves ended basketball in LA," Beverley wrote. "(Clippers,Lakers) We littt. #cancuntweet#angrywelost#pettytweet." The hashtags are certainly the funniest part of this tweet, however, you can't help but laugh at the idea of Beverley trash talking two teams from outside of the playoffs. As it stands, the Clippers, Lakers, and T-Wolves are all on vacation, which is proof that Beverley is no better than those he is going after.

At this point, it's pretty clear that Beverley does not care about this gap in logic. At the end of the day, his job is to be a pest, and that is exactly what he is doing here.