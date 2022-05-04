Patrick Beverley is one of the best trash talkers in the entire NBA. Throughout this season, he was able to force his will as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he was a huge reason behind them going to the NBA playoffs. He was also a big factor in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies, and while the T-Wolves ultimately lost, they still have the Grizzlies a very good fight.

Now, the Grizzlies are playing against the Golden State Warriors, and they even stole a win last night thanks to the 47-point performance from Ja Morant. If you watched the series against the Grizzlies, you would know that Morant did not play very well. With that being said, Beverley thought last night's performance was a bit curious.

David Berding/Getty Images

In true Beverley fashion, he felt like he needed to get his insults in, as he took to Twitter saying "47 piece...didn’t happen in our series. Just sayin. #facts." Of course, this is a pretty wild thing to say considering the Grizzlies still beat the T-Wolves. Sure, the T-WOlves did a good job at containing Ja, but they certainly didn't so much in terms of actually winning the series.

Either way, you have to respect Beverley for always keeping that same energy. He is someone who does not care what fans have to say about him, and this is yet another example of that.