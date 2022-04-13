Patrick Beverley is one of the funniest players in the entire league. He is one of those guys you hate to play against but love to have on your own team. He is extremely intense whenever he plays defense, and if he is motivated, there is no getting past him. Last night, Beverley played against his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers, who learned about Beverley's motivations the hard way.

Beverley was a stud on defense, especially near the end of the game when a playoff berth was on the line. In the end, Beverley got the last steal of the game which ultimately propelled his T-Wolves to victory. It also led to a huge celebration afterward that had many fans laughing at Beverley for thinking he had just won the NBA Championship.

Following the locker room celebration, Beverley took to Twitter where he acknowledged that he was simply excited for his teammates as well as the city. After all, the Timberwolves have been very bad for a very long time.

"We celebrating because MINNESOTA DESERVES THIS. A LOT OF PAIN THE PAST COUPLE OF YEARS. BE HAPPY FOR US," Beverley said.

This is certainly a huge win for the city, although moving forward, it's not going to be easy as they will now have to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.