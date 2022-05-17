Patrick Beverley has been the special guest on ESPN this past week, and he has been offering up some pretty extreme hot takes. His most wild takes have come at the expense of Chris Paul who was terrible against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 on Sunday. Beverley has straight up called Paul a bum and has also said that the Suns are a team that absolutely no one fears at this point.

Having said that, Beverley also had some interesting takes in regards to the Los Angeles Lakers and their championship in 2020. While speaking to JJ Redick, Pat Bev all but discredited their championship ring saying that it did not count because there were no fans in the arena and that the bubble led to a completely different environment.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

At the time, Beverley was playing for the rival Clippers who blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets. Redick immediately called out this take for being pretty ridiculous as he felt as though there are other titles that could be classified as "fake." In Redick's eyes, asterisks serve absolutely no purpose and that a chip is a chip.

Beverley, on the other hand, is an instigator, and it should come as no surprise that he wanted to discredit someone like LeBron who was in direct opposition to his team, for years.

Pat Bev is rubbing everyone the wrong way, and so far, fans absolutely love it. It is only a matter of time before ESPN offers him a long-term contract.