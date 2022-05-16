Following Chris Paul's collapse against the Dallas Mavericks, many fans and analysts have been going after the point guard. Paul was on such a high earlier in the season but now, everyone seems to be turning on him. It has been pretty jarring to see, however, his haters are taking all of this in stride.

One such hater is Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley has been appearing on ESPN over the past week and this morning he was on Get Up! It was here that he offered some massive Paul slander, telling JJ Redick that Paul should have been benched due to his poor play.

Later in the episode, Stephen A. Smith joined the set and that is when Beverley really got in his bag. Beverley essentially stated that Paul was useless and couldn't guard a fly. This left Smith pretty well speechless, and it has fans desperately wanting Beverley to get a deal with ESPN.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. ... He’s a cone. ... Give him the Ben Simmons slander," Beverley said.

This is the kind of hot take that some will feel is a bit too brash considering the circumstances. However, it is extremely entertaining and that is really all that matters as it pertains to ESPN.

Let us know what you think of Beverley's take, in the comments below.