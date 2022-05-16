Earlier today, Patrick Beverley went on a tear while talking about Chris Paul. While appearing on ESPN, Beverley spoke about CP3 as if he were an AAU player who had no business even stepping on a basketball court with grown men. It was pretty wild to watch, and as you can see in the clips below, he did not hold back at all.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. ... He’s a cone. ... Give him the Ben Simmons slander," Beverley said.

During this afternoon's episode of "NBA Today," Matt Barnes went in on Pat Bev for his Paul disrespect. In fact, Barnes was quick to remind Beverley that he hasn't accomplished anything and that his career stats are still worse than Paul's worst performances. It was pretty scathing although very necessary.

"There's a thin line between being critical and being disrespectful," Barnes said. "I feel like what Pat Bev did today was entirely disrespectful. It was out of the line and Pat Bev is talking like he's that guy. You're not that guy, plain and simple. If Chris Paul played terrible this year than his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been.

Despite his disrespect, it is very likely that Pat Bev will become a fixture on ESPN throughout the NBA playoffs. Let us know what you think of him as a personality, in the comments down below.