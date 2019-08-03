Pastor Troy Slides In A Box Chevy For The "Do It In The A" Video

While you were fast asleep on the control panel during your workweek, Pastor Troy was busy putting the finishing touches on "Do It In The A." The music video figures as the leadoff single for his forthcoming album, slated for mid-September. The video single is every bit as nostalgic as the core fans could have ever hoped, as it draws from scenes specific to the crunk era and beyond.

The opening sequence sets in as Chevy's on blades congregate in a half-circle. Troy shows up to the meet, unwilling to relinquish his championship belt. And in his defense, why should he? Everyone's a king in their own court. It just so happens that in this instance, Pastor Troy's dominion over the land extends beyond his home address in College Park, ATL. Keep it locked for September 13, when Enemy Of The State is slated to hit shelves. Are you intrigued by the prospect of new Pastor Troy material? Hit us with your thoughts down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

On the Eastside I be too fly

85 South, blunt in my mouth

Getting to the cheese like a mouse

Blue Flame, Magic City.. I ain't never going to make it to the house.

- Pastor Troy