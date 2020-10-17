mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PartyNextDoor's "Persian Rugs" Is Finally Available To Stream

Alexander Cole
October 17, 2020 13:01
PartyNextDoor came through with official releases of some of his best old songs.


2014 was a much simpler time for many of us as we didn't have to worry about global issues such as a Pandemic. Instead, it was all vibes, all of the time. Part of that era contained some of PartyNextDoor's best work, including the track "Persian Rugs" which was never actually released on streaming services...until now. On Friday, PARTYPACK was released to the world, as PND blessed fans with seven unreleased tracks that many had been clamoring for.

As for "Persian Rugs," well, who can forget this song? This is Party at his most seductive, as he attempts to woo a woman with some simple yet sensual lyrics. PND gets to the point quickly with this song and once you listen to it, it leaves a lasting impression.

Give us your thoughts on "Persian Rugs," in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Are we turning up
Or are we wasting time?
Girl, don't waste my time
You know I'm PARTY
I don't just wanna chill with you (Oh, oh no)

