PartyNextDoor's "Persian Rugs" Is Finally Available To Stream

2014 was a much simpler time for many of us as we didn't have to worry about global issues such as a Pandemic. Instead, it was all vibes, all of the time. Part of that era contained some of PartyNextDoor's best work, including the track "Persian Rugs" which was never actually released on streaming services...until now. On Friday, PARTYPACK was released to the world, as PND blessed fans with seven unreleased tracks that many had been clamoring for.

As for "Persian Rugs," well, who can forget this song? This is Party at his most seductive, as he attempts to woo a woman with some simple yet sensual lyrics. PND gets to the point quickly with this song and once you listen to it, it leaves a lasting impression.

Quotable Lyrics:

Are we turning up

Or are we wasting time?

Girl, don't waste my time

You know I'm PARTY

I don't just wanna chill with you (Oh, oh no)