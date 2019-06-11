Parra and Nike have plans to release a special edition Nike SB Dunk Low this Summer, following up their collaborative Air Max 1 and Zoom Spiridons that dropped in 2018.

Similar to those two limited edition sneakers, the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low features the Dutch artist's familiar multicolor artwork.

The upcoming Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low features a white leather base accompanied by shades of red, pink and blue around the inner lining and tongue tag. Additionally, the Parra Dunks come equipped with three overlapping Nike swooshes in red, pink and blue, with matching "SB" and "PARRA" branding on the heel tab.

Release details for the limited edition sneakers have not yet been announced, but we expect to learn more info in the near future. Stay tuned for official info.

Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low/Hypebeastfr

