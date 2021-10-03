Paris Bryant Continues His Winning Streak With New Track "Ballin"

Despite being extremely young compared to his contemporaries, Paris Bryant has been able to accomplish a lot in just a short amount of time. At 17 years old, the Brooklyn artist signed to Cinematic Music Group and since that time, he has released a few singles that have gotten the attention of hip-hop listeners. On Friday, he dropped off his latest song "Ballin," and it is a song that celebrates his success thus far.

The track has an atmospheric instrumental that is in some ways cinematic. Throughout the song, Bryant explains how he's ballin' out in his new life and that he plans on building his wealth further while enjoying the fruits that come with such labor. He is extremely confident in the song as he switches up flows going from fast raps to some slowed-down sung choruses.

You can check out the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got a

New fit

She callin

Set a pick

Like Ballin'

Imma ball

Like Harden

Imma still make money regardless