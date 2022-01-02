mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Papoose Pays Tribute To DMX, Biz Markie, Young Dolph & More On "Obituary 2021"

Aron A.
January 02, 2022 15:17
Papoose shows love to the legends that passed in 2021 on "Obituary 2021."


On the 1st of January, both Mad Skillz and Uncle Murda share their "Rap Up" freestyles where they recap the events of the past 12 months. Both rappers reflected on the wild headlines that dominated conversations in 2021, including the Capitol Riots and Astroworld Festival, while also paying tribute to the legends that passed that year. Pap, however, makes a concerted effort to honor those that passed and this year is no different.

The rapper just dropped off his December EP which includes "Obituary 2021." On this record, Pap pays homage to everyone from DMX to Biz Markie, as well as Drakeo The Ruler, Young Dolph, John Madden, Betty White, and more.

Check out the latest from Papoose below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Had a rough childhood but he survived
Sold over 74 million records worldwide
When X spoke, he made the toughest thugs cry
A man of God, tears of joy fell from their eyes

