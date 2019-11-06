Papoose Drops New Single "Big Snitch"

There has been much talk about snitching in the hip hop community throughout 2019. The Tekashi 6ix9ine case has taken center stage as an entire crew has been dismantled after the rapper turned into a government informant. Quite a few songs have mentioned 6ix9ine's name and his "snitch" label, and it seems as if the topic is still popular because on Tuesday, Papoose dropped a new single titled "Big Snitch."

The single comes on the heels of two projects Papoose has released this year. The New York rapper shared his studio album Underrated in mid-February and later released his mixtape Food For Thought at the end of July. Aside from holding things down in the studio, Papoose also has also shown face on the reality television front on Love & Hip Hop New York alongside his rap star wife, Remy Ma. Check out the Brooklyn rapper's latest and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

He won't make to see Christmas

Aim wit' one eye like I'm Slick Rick

Click click

Can't fly in my zone like I'm trick trick



