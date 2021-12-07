Page Kennedy Taps The Game, Royce da 5'9, KXNG Crooked & More For "The Grand FInale 2021"

Page Kennedy is revving up to drop a new mixtape, and each single he's unleashed has yet to disappoint. Page is an OG in the game with a wide reach to other influential figures. Earlier this year, he unveiled his project, Page, which boasted appearances from Elzhi, Method Man, among others. Now, he's gearing up for Straight Bars 4 due out on Dec. 10th. Ahead of its release, he unloaded a brand new posse cut titled, "The Grand FInale 2021" ft. The Game, Royce da 5'9, Ransom, Locksmith, KXNG Crooked, Grafh, 3D Natee & Mysonne.

Page explained that the record is a homage to Dr. Dre and D.O.C. "I made this song to commemorate Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. for them making my favorite posse track of all time,” said Page Kennedy in a statement. “For my gratitude, I wanted to try and make the most lyrical posse track in recent history by assembling The lyrical Avengers of Hip on this track.”

Quotable Lyrics

Never see my gang outdone

I spit 'cane as soon as your lame mouth run

You go first, I go first, it's like you spellin' race car backwards

It's the same outcome