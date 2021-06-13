OVO Sound Radio Share Season 3 Episode 8 Mix Ft. Lil Baby, Meek Mill & More

OVO Sound Radio has been a prominent platform in highlighting new talent in Toronto, and the rap game at large. It's a platform that was introduced on Apple Music before making a power move over to Sirius XM's Sound 42 channel -- the official OVO channel on satellite radio. They're still offering the same excellent level of curation at their new home, thanks to the mastermind, OVO co-founder Oliver El-Khatib.

On Saturday, OVO Sound Radio returned with some new vibes for season 3 episode 8. Curated and hosted by Oliver, the episode also included a guest mix from GoHomeRoger.

The latest episode of OVO Sound Radio includes tracks from Smiley, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, EST Gee, Roy Woods, YSL, and more.

The 2-and-a-half hour episode is available for your listening pleasures below.