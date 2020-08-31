US Border Patrol seized over $1 million worth of cocaine, after a beachgoer said they found the drugs washed up on the shore, last week.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

30 packages containing cocaine were found south of Fort Lauderdale, according to a statement from US Border Patrol Miami Sector. "The 30 packages of cocaine weighed approximately 78 pounds with an estimated street value of over one million dollars," the statement said, according to CNN.

"On Monday, a beachgoer discovered 30 packages with 78 lbs. of cocaine that washed-up at #Hollywood Beach #Florida," Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin wrote on Twitter, August 26. "Miami Sector #BorderPatrol Agents seized the narcotics, valued at over 1 million dollars. Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community."

The washed-up cocaine is the latest in a continuing trend, says Border Patrol. During July and August, Border Patrol Miami Sector seized over 210 pounds of cocaine.

"These recent seizures represent hundreds of pounds of narcotics that will not make it into our streets or into our communities," Modlin said in a statement to CNN. "We are grateful for the community's support to our border security mission here in Florida."

Modin says the recent traffic is a sign of drug smugglers operating along the Florida coast.

