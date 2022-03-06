Over 90 former Duke players attended head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, against school rival UNC. Those who were able to make an appearance at the game included Christian Laettner, Grant Hill, Carlos Boozer, Steve Wojciechowski, JJ Redick, Shane Battier, Grayson Allen, and many more.

"This is our home," Kryzewski said. "42 years ago, Tom Butters, the athletic director, took a chance on me. When he offered me the job, he said, 'It's not your job, it's your family's job.' He set the standard right away of saying, 'Whatever you're doing, include your family.' We have taken that, and everyone, that's what Duke is about. Our family has grown up here: 10 grandchildren, our three beautiful daughters. We have absolutely loved being part of the Duke family."



Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

The weight of the night ended up being too much for the Blue Devils, who were upset by the Tar Heels 94-81. Coach K also admitted that the loss was unacceptable, but shifted focus back to the positive season as a whole.

"This isn't part of the program," he said. "This is impromptu by me. I'm sorry about this afternoon. It's unacceptable. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And I'll tell you, the season isn't over."

Duke will begin their postseason play on Thursday in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament.

