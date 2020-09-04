Black Panther, featuring Chadwick Boseman's iconic performance as T’Challa, aired on ABC last weekend to massively successful ratings. The film was aired in honor of Boseman, who passed away last week.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

A total of 6.5 million viewers tuned in to ABC to watch the prolific performance. These figures made the showing the best performance for a feature film on broadcast television since 2016's Frozen. Excluding sports, they are also the strongest viewership numbers on network television during the summer since June 2018.

The news of Boseman's passing came as a complete shock to the world. He had privately battled with cancer for the last four years as it progressed to stage IV. His family memorialized him in, what is now the most-liked tweet of all-time:

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. â£

"It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. â£"

Boseman died in his home with his family at his side.

