OutKast Drop Off "Stankonia" Deluxe With Remixes & Acapellas

The time has come for some new OutKast -- technically speaking, at least. Twenty years removed from its original release, OutKast has come through to drop off an official Deluxe Edition of their classic Stankonia, the project that gave us "B.O.B," "Ms. Jackson," "So Fresh So Clean," and many more timeless hits. Unfortunately, OutKast isn't entirely in touch with the current-day trend of dropping off entirely-new albums under the guise of a Deluxe Edition. As such, this updated offering comes through with a few remixes and acapella tracks, including beat free versions of the album's biggest singles.

In addition to the acapella joints, Stankonia Deluxe features a "So Fresh So Clean Remix" featuring Snoop Dogg and Sleepy Brown, as well as an official home for the recently released Zack De La Rocha version of "Bombs Over Baghdad." Though it might have been nice to have been gifted something truly unreleased, it's still exciting to see activity from one of rap's greatest duos -- with some going so far as to crown them the best. Be sure to check it out now, especially if you've been looking for an excuse to revisit some classic Kast.