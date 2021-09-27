Buckeyes senior linebacker K’Vaughan Pope stormed off the field during the team's win over Akron, Saturday night, and tweeted "f--- Ohio State." Pope was preparing to substitute into the game, but was waved off by his teammate, Teradja Mitchell.

From there, Pope threw his gloves into the crowd and began taking off his jersey.

In response to the incident, Ohio State has announced they have dismissed Pope.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"K'Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation," Head coach Ryan Day stated in the news release. "He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester."

Pope quickly deleted the tweet, but it has already too late. He replaced the post with "good lucc to my teammates."

After being dismissed, he penned an apology to everyone in Buckeye Nation: "Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I'm going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being."

