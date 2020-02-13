The Orlando Magic's high-flying forward Aaron Gordon received interest from several teams leading up the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, including the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Magic "tried hard" to work out a deal for Gordon, but ultimately decided against it. At least, for now.

According to Heavy.com, a source explained, “They were trying, and they tried hard to get something done with him at the deadline. All that gets brought back into focus once the season is over and you have a good idea what the market is for him.”

Gordon, 24, has been the subject of trade rumors throughout his six seasons in Orlando and it certainly seems as though those rumblings will persist into the off-season. At the very least, the Magic will continue to explore every avenue. Days before the NBA trade deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski explained:

"Aaron Gordon's a player they've had some discussions about," Wojnarowski said on his podcast with Bobby Marks (H/T Bleacher Report). "I think it's a tricky one to trade him now, with the season-ending injuries to Jonathan Isaac, to Al-Farouq Aminu. ... If you're going to move Gordon and you want to try to stick around in the playoff chase...you've got to get back a significant amount. "I think, for Orlando, if there's a significant return, I think they would be open to it. But I don't know if that deal is out there."

Gordon still has two years remaining on his contract - he is due $18.1 million in 2020-21 and $16.4 million in 2021-22. He is currently averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebound and 3.1 assists per game.

