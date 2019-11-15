The Orlando Magic officially introduced their 2019-20 "City Edition" uniforms on Thursday night, giving the team a whole new look from the familiar blue, black and white design. As a nod to the city's connection to the citrus industry, the new threads are highlighted by splashes of orange set against an anthracite gray base color.

The general idea behind the "City Edition" uniform makes sense, but the execution has us thinking more Phoenix Suns than Orlando Magic.

The special edition uniforms, which will only be worn this season, will make their on-court debut on Friday, November 29 when the Magic host the Toronto Raptors at Amway Center. The hardwood will also be transformed to mirror the new uniforms during those select "City Edition" games.

“We’re really excited about it,” Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “We really wanted to come up with a jersey that’s really reflective of our city and our market, and we think we’ve hit on it. This representation of really the history of Orlando and Orange County, and our citrus industry, in particular, and focusing on the orange. Orange is in the roots of our entire area, whether it’s the citrus industry or Orange County or Orange Avenue, and we really wanted to be reflective of that. So we’re excited about it.”

As is typically the case with any new uniform, the reviews were mixed. Check out some of the additional photos and reactions below.